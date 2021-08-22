Solrise Finance (SLRS) One Day Volume Tops $643,056.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $643,056.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,599.21 or 0.99941185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.44 or 0.00909857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.19 or 0.06605658 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,957,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars.

