Brokerages Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will post $5.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.90 billion. The Southern posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $22.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.83 billion to $22.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

