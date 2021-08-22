The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.06. The company had a trading volume of 860,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.