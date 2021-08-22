Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 233,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

