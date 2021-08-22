South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Lowered to GBX 165 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LON S32 traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 145.80 ($1.90). 115,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,089. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.84.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

