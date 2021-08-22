Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,150 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock remained flat at $GBX 2,977 ($38.89) during mid-day trading on Friday. 367,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,052.21.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, with a total value of £385.44 ($503.58). Insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $110,988 over the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.