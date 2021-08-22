Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CSH stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.40 ($1.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,140. The company has a market cap of £687.20 million and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.89. Civitas Social Housing has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 121 ($1.58).

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

