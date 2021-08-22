The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,335,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

