$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will announce $329.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $347.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

ITOS stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 336,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,556. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.81 million and a P/E ratio of -12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.