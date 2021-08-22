$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $990.70 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $894.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 843,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,326. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.