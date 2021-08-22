$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $990.70 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $894.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 843,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,326. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

