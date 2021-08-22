WhiteCoin Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $767.44 million and approximately $24.86 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00027197 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 937,487,480 coins and its circulating supply is 737,487,479 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

