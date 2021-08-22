Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,645 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. 207,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,954. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

