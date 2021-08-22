Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after buying an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 470,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,294. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

