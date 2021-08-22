Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,717,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after purchasing an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.24. 885,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $55.67.

