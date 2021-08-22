Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,028,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $142.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

