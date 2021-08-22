Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,031.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 112,892 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,740,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 67.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 145,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 60.9% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,028,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,951,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $142.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.