Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded up $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $667.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

