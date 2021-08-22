Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $680.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $667.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.