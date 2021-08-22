Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,371. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

