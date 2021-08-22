AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post sales of $52.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year sales of $194.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $257.00 million to $258.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AvePoint.

Get AvePoint alerts:

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

AVPT traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. 1,392,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,162. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

In other news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.