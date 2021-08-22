Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.49. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amazon com Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,045,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,869 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,921 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $22,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 276,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,988. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

