Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. MiMedx Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 430,086 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 280,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. 388,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.64.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

