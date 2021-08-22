Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.80 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.