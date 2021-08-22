BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,760,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

