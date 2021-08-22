iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $92,372,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

