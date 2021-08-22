Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,941. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

