Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.0% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 89,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 10,645,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

