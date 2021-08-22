Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $477,000 Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 875.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 613,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $364.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. Equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

