Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 900 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Globant were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.64.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $7.77 on Friday, hitting $296.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.34.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

