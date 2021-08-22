Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 68,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $9,473,862.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,196,394 shares of company stock worth $179,841,272. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,600,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,754,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,305,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a PE ratio of -24.91. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

