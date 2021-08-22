Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.72 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $62.72 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00803705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00101313 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

