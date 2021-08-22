Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,986. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

