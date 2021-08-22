Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00086082 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00294404 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011142 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00046791 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

