Shield Protocol Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00013292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $360,487.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.94 or 1.00031726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00911418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.27 or 0.06649635 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars.

