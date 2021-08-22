Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to post sales of $189.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.69 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $160.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $765.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $760.45 million to $770.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $832.18 million, with estimates ranging from $816.96 million to $847.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of IPAR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,373. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

