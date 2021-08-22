Brokerages Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) PT at $4.90

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $290.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.87. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

