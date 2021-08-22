Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CDXS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. 209,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,725. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.26. Codexis has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after buying an additional 2,319,511 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,815,000 after purchasing an additional 725,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 322,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.