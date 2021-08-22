RPG Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $472.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.