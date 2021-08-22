Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.18. 958,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.56 and a 12-month high of $336.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.64.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

