Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,842. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

