VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $651,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,918,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,973,877. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.