Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

