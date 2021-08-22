The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after acquiring an additional 612,217 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.34. 65,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,079. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $73.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

