Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 1,200 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Reliant Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.55. 84,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

