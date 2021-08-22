Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $1.16 Million Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Perion Network accounts for approximately 0.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.16% of Perion Network worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PERI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.00. The stock had a trading volume of 323,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,000. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $609.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

