Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $649,000 Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in TTEC were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TTEC by 229.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,948 shares of company stock worth $5,508,819. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

