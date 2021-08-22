OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.