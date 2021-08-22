Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Edenred in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15. Edenred has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

