Acute Angle Cloud Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $126,278.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,617.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.50 or 0.06517264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.37 or 0.01356254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00372270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00135149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.66 or 0.00579354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00335710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00317793 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

