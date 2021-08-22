Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $883.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $883.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $876.10 million to $897.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $823.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ:REYN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,876. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

